NXT Live Results / Gainesville, Fl / Sat Apr 5, 2025

The Complete Results from the MLK Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeat Chantel Monroe and Aria Bennett

Brooks Jensen defeats Oro Mensah

Thea Hail defeats Lainey Reid

The Dark State: Cutler James / Dion Lennox / Saquon Shugars / Osiris Griffin defeat Javier Bernal / Uriah Connors / Drake Morreaux / Drako

Yoshiki Inamura defeats Wes Lee

Gallus: Mark and Joe Coffey and Wolfgang defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne / Charlie Dempsey / Tavion Heights (with Wren Sinclair)

Kali Armstrong defeats Kendal Grey

Triple Threat Tag Team Match: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe / Swipe Right: Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes

Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

Main Event: NXT Women’s Title: Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Wren Sinclair

Thanks to @DebbieDeans8, @prowrestling999 and @psychotjk in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

