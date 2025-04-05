NXT Live Results / Gainesville, Fl / Sat Apr 5, 2025
The Complete Results from the MLK Center:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid
Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeat Chantel Monroe and Aria Bennett
Brooks Jensen defeats Oro Mensah
Thea Hail defeats Lainey Reid
The Dark State: Cutler James / Dion Lennox / Saquon Shugars / Osiris Griffin defeat Javier Bernal / Uriah Connors / Drake Morreaux / Drako
Yoshiki Inamura defeats Wes Lee
Gallus: Mark and Joe Coffey and Wolfgang defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne / Charlie Dempsey / Tavion Heights (with Wren Sinclair)
Kali Armstrong defeats Kendal Grey
Triple Threat Tag Team Match: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe / Swipe Right: Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes
Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
Main Event: NXT Women’s Title: Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Wren Sinclair
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM