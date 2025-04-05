Naomi shows off the aftermath of being attacked by Cargill (video), Fenix says WWE is the best company

– WWE posted this video after Smackdown.

WWE announced Jade Cargill vs. Naomi for Wrestlemania.

– Rey Fenix (after SmackDown ) says WWE is the best company in the world and he’s happy to finally be living his dream.

This comes after he made his debut on SmackDown this week while defeating Nathan Frazer from NXT.

“I feel amazing and this is just the beginning. It’s the most amazing feeling in the world and I will be ready for any opportunity.

I’m very happy inside my heart and I’m living the dream in the best company in the world in WWE. I feel amazing and I feel ready.”

