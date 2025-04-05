Kaiser and Charlotte’s brother-in-law react to the Flair-Stratton segment on Smackdown, more

– WWE posted:

EXCLUSIVE: Motor City Machine Guns celebrate becoming the No. 1 Contenders to the WWE Tag Team Championship and can’t wait to get their hands on The Street Profits.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/e134hjlhPc — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2025

Here is the full Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair segment from #Smackdown That was definitely NOT it pic.twitter.com/1bej9yAh1b — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) April 5, 2025

– Ludwig Kaiser tagged Charlotte Flair in his tweet, which was an old WWF video of Shawn Michaels saying:

“Please, do not flatter yourself.”

– Charlotte’s brother-in-law reacts to the Flair/Stratton segement on Smackdown:

Just saw. Not cool. — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) April 5, 2025

– Happy birthday Charlotte Flair…

Happy Birthday To My Beautiful And Talented Daughter Ashley @MsCharlotteWWE! You Continuously Step Up Your Game And Push Everyone To Be Better. You Set The Standard Of Excellence In Women’s Professional Wrestling! I Am So Proud Of You! Your Resilience, Hard Work, And Dedication… pic.twitter.com/jENLqGl8Nl — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 5, 2025

