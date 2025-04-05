Kaiser and Charlotte’s brother-in-law react to the Flair-Stratton segment on Smackdown, more
– WWE posted:
EXCLUSIVE: Motor City Machine Guns celebrate becoming the No. 1 Contenders to the WWE Tag Team Championship and can't wait to get their hands on The Street Profits.
Here is the full Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair segment from #Smackdown
That was definitely NOT it
– Ludwig Kaiser tagged Charlotte Flair in his tweet, which was an old WWF video of Shawn Michaels saying:
“Please, do not flatter yourself.”
@MsCharlotteWWE
– Charlotte’s brother-in-law reacts to the Flair/Stratton segement on Smackdown:
Just saw.
Not cool.
– Happy birthday Charlotte Flair…
Happy Birthday To My Beautiful And Talented Daughter Ashley @MsCharlotteWWE! You Continuously Step Up Your Game And Push Everyone To Be Better. You Set The Standard Of Excellence In Women's Professional Wrestling! I Am So Proud Of You! Your Resilience, Hard Work, And Dedication…
