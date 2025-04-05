Jon Moxley on what keeps him up at night

Jon Moxley shared his deep concerns about the potential of individuals in AEW, opening up about what keeps him up at night. He expressed his desire for everyone to fully realize and seize their potential, especially in the early years of AEW. “The s*** that keeps me up at night is the thought of guys and girls at All Elite Wrestling that, a few years pass and whatever, and you realize they never saw the potential in themselves.” Moxley emphasized the importance of self-awareness in finding success, warning that it’s vital for wrestlers to see their own potential first. “Often, the promoters, or whoever the f**’ in whatever line of work you’re in, they don’t see it. Often, that leads to the motivation to then go out and be the greatest ever in your sport, or whatever it is. First, you have to see it, and you have to see everything that you have inside of you and everything that you’re capable of.”

He went on to criticize the current culture where people are overly dependent on external validation, saying, “I feel like a lot of people in this world now are waiting for everybody else to tell them who they are and what they can do, and they’re spending a lot of time reading s*** other people type on their phone and taking pictures that aren’t real, and looking at pictures that aren’t real.” Moxley’s frustration stems from the distortion of reality in today’s world, noting how people often don’t see things for what they truly are.

In his final thoughts, he acknowledged the challenges of a growing company like AEW and the worry that some might get lost in the process. “F****** reality is getting twisted and bent and shit and being a brand new baby organization, that’s one of the things that worries me the most is that people slipping through the cracks. It sucks. Not everybody’s gonna make it, right?” However, Moxley also emphasized the collective effort to prevent this from happening and to maximize the chances of success for everyone. “Everyone does their best to mitigate that and to create as much opportunity for as much success as possible.”

Ultimately, Moxley’s words highlight his commitment to seeing others succeed and his concern that untapped potential may go unnoticed, which is something he works hard to prevent within AEW.

Source: The Knockturnal

