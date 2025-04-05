Dominik Mysterio on CM Punk: “He traumatized me as a kid”

Dominik Mysterio didn’t hold back when asked about his feelings toward CM Punk, offering a mix of humor and childhood resentment in explaining why he “hates” the wrestling veteran.

“I hate CM Punk. Why? Because he’s old. He disappeared for what? 30 years and came back. He’s now 60, and he’s still wrestling.” Dominik exaggerated Punk’s age and absence in a comedic way to emphasize his disdain, jokingly painting him as someone who’s overstayed his welcome in the ring.

But beneath the humor, Dominik revealed a more personal reason for his dislike, tied to an early experience that left a lasting impression. “He tortured me when I was a kid. So I was 12 years old, and he was probably 45 at the time, maybe 50?” The moment, though clearly exaggerated again, suggests a deeper emotional impact Punk had on him during his formative years.

Dominik wrapped up his explanation with more playful jabs, but also underscored the seriousness of his memory. “So, like, I don’t know, what’s up — I can’t say that. I’m not gonna say that…. But I don’t like CM Punk. He traumatized me as a kid. Like, who does that to a 12-year-old? What’s wrong with him?”

In all, Dominik’s “hate” for CM Punk comes from a blend of childhood trauma, exaggerated memories, and a strong generational clash — told in a way that mixes real emotion with classic wrestling storytelling.

Source: WrestleBinge

