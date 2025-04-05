CM Punk reveals the favor he’s owed by Paul Heyman

It took a full Smackdown to get to it, but CM Punk finally revealed what is the favor that he is owed by Paul Heyman.

While Reigns thought last week that getting Punk a main event slot was the favor, he found out last night that Punk bailing out The Bloodline at WarGames had a higher price.

In the main event segment of the show with Reigns, Rollins, Heyman, and Punk in the ring, Punk revealed that at WrestleMania, he would force Reigns out of his comfort zone and he’s going to force him to “deal with us.”

“Because at WrestleMania, in the main event, in my corner, your Wiseman, my best friend, Paul Heyman,” Punk told Reigns as an amused Rollins stayed in the background.

First, Reigns laughed at the idea and said that even if he let him, Heyman wouldn’t and Reigns told Heyman to reject the idea. An emotional Heyman told Reigns that it was the deal and could not reject the favor. With Reigns getting angrier and cornering Heyman, Punk came from behind and took out Reigns with a GTS.

Punk turned his attention to Rollins, who spent the final part of the segment laughing at Reigns, but Rollins knew better, and decided to exit the ring rather than confront Punk.

