Alex Hammerstone returns to MLW, Austin Aries joins MLW as an announcer

– Ricardo Rodriguez announces the MLW President Cesar Duran, Duran announces the newest signing, which is Alex Hammerstone.

Hammerstone announces he will be in the Battle Riot and get back what he never lost.

– Austin Aries has joined the MLW broadcast team for tonight’s Battle Riot event.

