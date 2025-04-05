Alex Hammerstone returns to MLW, Austin Aries joins MLW as an announcer
– Ricardo Rodriguez announces the MLW President Cesar Duran, Duran announces the newest signing, which is Alex Hammerstone.
Hammerstone announces he will be in the Battle Riot and get back what he never lost.
HAMMERSTONE IS HERE!!!
– Austin Aries has joined the MLW broadcast team for tonight’s Battle Riot event.
Another unexpected face, as @joe_dombrowski introduces his new broadcast tag-team partner… @AustinAries!
