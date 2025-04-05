AEW News and Notes
– Juice Robinson is a few weeks away from beginning his in-ring training, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He last wrestled against Will Ospreay in the 2024 Continental Classic.
– The Observer also reports that Will Ospreay was originally planned to face Jay White at Dynasty PPV before White’s injury, with him now being replaced by Kevin Knight.
– The poster for Toni Storm vs Megan Bayne for Dynasty PPV
– AEW Dynasty 2025 is expected to outsell Dynasty 2024 PPV.
St. Louis last year: 6,619 tickets
Philadelphia this year: 6,838 tickets sold with still 2 days to go