4/5/25 AEW Collision Recap

AEW Collision Results – April 5, 2025

• Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher beat PowerHouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii

• Top Flight beat CRU

After the match Nick Wayne comes out and helps CRU take out Top Flight & AR Fox

• Mark Briscoe beats Max Caster

• Jay White declares that he has been pulled from The 2025 Owen Hart Cup

Tournament due to The Death Riders breaking his hand

Switchblade says while he heals up he will be plotting his revenge against them, and that Will Ospreay should be grateful that they saved him

• Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole face off ahead of their TNT Title Match tomorrow at AEW Dynasty

• PAC beat Cash Wheeler after Dax Harwood accidentally costs Cash the match

After the match Cope & Cash offer Dax help up and get back on the same page

• Max Caster announces he will hold another Open Challenge tomorrow at AEW Dynasty

Caster says he doesn’t care who his opponent is because he’s The Best Wrestler Alive and will defeat them

• Speedball Mike Bailey beats Dralistico

After the match Ricochet hits a low blow on Bailey, and takes him out with The Spirit Gun

• Athena & Julia Hart defeat Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron

Harley submits to Julia.

