WWE SmackDown Results 4/4/25

The road to WrestleMania 41 continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown emanates from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois tonight at 8/7c on USA Network.

CM Punk Kicks Things Off

The show kicks off with the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature. Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show as always, and we see arrival shots of various Superstars.

We settle inside the arena, where the camera shows Tessitore seated next to Wade Barrett. They address the hot crowd as fans are loudly chanting “CM Punk! CM Punk!” in the background.

From there, a video package is shown to recap the main event contract signing from last week’s show with Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. When it wraps up, his theme hits and the chants pick up louder. He settles in the ring.

Punk begins by talking about how he was told the best crowds are overseas, but he knew they were coming back to Chicago. He gets the Chicago fans to prove they’re louder. They succeed.

He says his goal is to visit every town and make new fans, but forgive him tonight, as his goal isn’t to get new fans but thank 16,000 fans that are part of his extended family. He says he doesn’t know if we heard, but he’s in the main event of WrestleMania.

Fans chant “You deserve it!” He says he doesn’t deserve it, he earned it. He says while he’s thanking people, let him thank his beautiful wife April. Fans chant “AJ Lee! AJ Lee!” He then thanks his puppy Larry. Fans chant “Larry! Larry!”

He thanks the fans one more time and says now the hard work begins. He vows to beat Seth Rollins’ ass and put a beating on “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania.

Paul Heyman Joins CM Punk In The Ring

“Ladies and gentlemen!” is the next thing we hear, and out comes “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman. He makes his way down to the ring addressing “The Second City” and who he calls his best friend, “The Second City Saint” CM Punk. Heyman asks if he can come in the ring.

Punk says he was just getting to the part of his thank you speech that involved Heyman. He tells him to come on in. Fans chant “ECW! ECW!” Punk says Heyman can’t escape it and further encourages the “ECW!” chants.

They get around to the topic of the mysterious favor that Heyman owes Punk. Heyman then asks if he can ask him for another favor. Punk says “we’re stock-piling favors tonight. What can I do for you?” Heyman asks him to tell him right now what favor he owes him.

Heyman says Reigns is upset about this and he’s not here yet, but he will be soon. Punk says he’s not here yet? He tells him that he does owe him a favor and that it will affect Reigns. He says he wants to tell Reigns to his face what the favor is, and to tell him when he gets here.

Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazier

The opening segment wraps up there and then immediately we hear lightning strike and the screen turns orange. The graphic promoting Rey Fenix’s long-awaited debut flashes on the screen as the show heads to the first commercial break of the evening.

When the show returns, WWE NXT Tag-Team Champion from Fraxiom, Nathan Frazer, is in the middle of finishing up his ring entrance, in progress. He is introduced and then the lights go out.

The theme for the debuting Rey Fenix hits and out comes the former AEW star to a big pop and a cool entrance. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with the first match of the evening.

After some fast-paced back-and-forth action, we see Fenix hit a huge high spot from the ring to the floor for a monster crowd pop. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, Fenix takes over on offense with a rolling super kick, called the Amigo kick. He hits a big piledriver and then finishes Frazer off with the MMB (Mexican Muscle-Buster) for the win. Afterwards, he cuts a quick in-ring promo about his excitement to be in WWE.

After the match, Berto is jealous of Fenix backstage. Santos Escobar says he’ll talk to Nick Aldis and get him a chance to prove he’s better. We head to another break.

Winner: Rey Fenix

