WWE offering Rey Fenix merchandise, Natalya ready for Bloodsport (video), Giulia injured

– Giulia is believed to have an ankle injury, although that’s also been denied by those close to the situation.

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Rey Fenix shirts and mask already available on WWE Shop. The shirts go for $34.99 and the mask @$74.99.

– Natalya is ready for Bloodsport on 4/17:

At Bloodsport the unsung, forgotten, low-key legend rises up. pic.twitter.com/ZwrP3RSUHl — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 4, 2025

