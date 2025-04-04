WWE offering Rey Fenix merchandise, Natalya ready for Bloodsport (video), Giulia injured

Apr 4, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Giulia is believed to have an ankle injury, although that’s also been denied by those close to the situation.

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

Rey Fenix shirts and mask already available on WWE Shop. The shirts go for $34.99 and the mask @$74.99.

Natalya is ready for Bloodsport on 4/17:

