WWE offering Rey Fenix merchandise, Natalya ready for Bloodsport (video), Giulia injured
– Giulia is believed to have an ankle injury, although that’s also been denied by those close to the situation.
(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)
– Rey Fenix shirts and mask already available on WWE Shop. The shirts go for $34.99 and the mask @$74.99.
#wwe pic.twitter.com/Hwjpv8DFNK
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) April 4, 2025
– Natalya is ready for Bloodsport on 4/17:
At Bloodsport the unsung, forgotten, low-key legend rises up. pic.twitter.com/ZwrP3RSUHl
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 4, 2025