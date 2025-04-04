Two title matches confirmed for TNA’s Rebellion 2025 pay-per-view

Two title matches were confirmed for the upcoming TNA Rebellion 2025 pay-per-view following last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

In the main event, TNA champion Joe Hendry will defend his title against Frankie Kazarian and NXT’s Ethan Page in a three-way match.

The TNA Knockouts title is also on the line with champ Masha Slamovich defending against Tessa Blanchard, who gets her first crack at gold since returning to the company.

Meanwhile, El Hijo del Vikingo, Matt Cardona, and Leon Slater have been added to the six-man Ultimate X match for the X Division title. With champion Moose, that leaves two more open spots in the match.

Rebellion takes place on Sunday, April 27 from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

ICYMI: The updated lineup for #TNARebellion LIVE on PPV and TNA+ on April 27 from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California! – @joehendry vs. @FrankieKazarian vs. @OfficialEGO for the TNA World Title – @mashaslamovich vs. Tessa Blanchard for the Knockouts World Title -… pic.twitter.com/K0L6MIE0d1 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 4, 2025

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

