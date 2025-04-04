Punk on main eventing Wrestlemania, Dominik doesn’t like Punk, Travis Scott planned for Mania, more

– Dominik Mysterio hates CM Punk:

“I hate CM Punk. Why? Because he’s old. He disappeared for what, 30 years? And he came back and he’s, what, 60 and he’s still wrestling. He tortured me when I was a kid. I was 12 years old and he was probably 45 at the time, maybe 50. I don’t like CM Punk. He traumatised me as a kid. Who does that to a 12 year old? What’s wrong with him?”

(source: Sportskeeda WrestleBinge)

– Speaking of Punk, CM gives his thoughts on main eventing a night of WrestleMania 41:

“I’m excited. WrestleMania is two nights now, so more people get to experience the rare air of a main event.

Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins? I helped get them to the main roster years ago. They’ve held it down—but now, daddy’s back. CM Punk’s back… and I’m still here, higher than ever.”

(source: WWE Deutschland)

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Travis Scott is currently in the WrestleMania 41 plans.

– Dynamite on Wednesday night averaged 594,000 viewers; 0.16 P18-49 rating

