Official card for NJPW Sakura Genesis 2025

The event will take place on April 5, 2025, in Tokyo at Ryōgoku Kokugikan.

NJPW Sakura Genesis 2025 official card:

• Katsuya Murashima vs. Daiki Nagai

• SANADA vs. Yuya Uemura

• NJPW World Television Title Match: El Phantasmo (c) vs. Great-O-Khan

• Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Shota Umino

• NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Title Match: House Of Torture (Ren Narita, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) vs. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd & Taiji Ishimori)

• NEVER Openweight Title Match: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Ryohei Oiwa

• IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) (c) vs. United Empire (Callum Newman & Jeff Cobb)

• IWGP Global Heavyweight Title Match: Yota Tsuji (c) vs. EVIL

• IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. David Finlay

