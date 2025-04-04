NXT Live Results / Crystal River, Fl / Fri Apr 4, 2025
The Complete Results from The Crystal River Armory:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
Karmen Petrovic defeats Lainey Reid
Uriah Connors (with Kale Dixon) defeats Jasper Troy
Tyra Mae Steele / P-Nasty / Leigh Laurel defeat Zena Sterling / Serena Linton / Dani Sekelsky
Izzi Dame defeats Adriana Rizzo
Luca Crusifino defeats Niko Vance
Women’s Fatal 4-Way Match: Lola Vice defeats Zaria / Jazmyn Nyx / Cora Jade
Intermission
Je’von Evans defeats Eddy Thorpe
Giulia defeats Arianna Grace
NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Jacy Jayne (with Jazmyn Nyx)
Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi vs Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo (with Adriana Rizzo and Luca Crusifino) ends in a DQ after the Dark State attacks Femi. Femi retains the championship.
Thanks to @DarthMikeRises in Attendance.
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM