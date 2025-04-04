NXT Live Results / Crystal River, Fl / Fri Apr 4, 2025

The Complete Results from The Crystal River Armory:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

Karmen Petrovic defeats Lainey Reid

Uriah Connors (with Kale Dixon) defeats Jasper Troy

Tyra Mae Steele / P-Nasty / Leigh Laurel defeat Zena Sterling / Serena Linton / Dani Sekelsky

Izzi Dame defeats Adriana Rizzo

Luca Crusifino defeats Niko Vance

Women’s Fatal 4-Way Match: Lola Vice defeats Zaria / Jazmyn Nyx / Cora Jade

Intermission

Je’von Evans defeats Eddy Thorpe

Giulia defeats Arianna Grace

NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Jacy Jayne (with Jazmyn Nyx)

Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi vs Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo (with Adriana Rizzo and Luca Crusifino) ends in a DQ after the Dark State attacks Femi. Femi retains the championship.

Thanks to @DarthMikeRises in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

