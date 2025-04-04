Nikki Bella discusses “really big announcement” coming from WWE soon

Nikki Bella has pretty much confirmed the rumors that the all-women premium live event Evolution is returning in July while talking with her sister Brie during the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show.

“There’s gonna be a really big announcement that people are gonna be excited for in July which I’m dying…you know what I’m talking about,” Nikki told Brie.

Brie acted confused and said ‘No,’ as Nikki responded, “July, what am I in?”

That triggered Brie’s memory and asked if she had to wait till then, to which Nikki responded she doesn’t know.

The @WrestleVotes X account reported a couple of days ago that WWE is bringing back the show in July, specifically on Saturday, July 5 from the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.

WWE held one Evolution PLE in the past, in 2018 from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Nearly 11,000 fans attended the event which was headlined by Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella for the Raw Women’s title.

