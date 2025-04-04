Nia Jax disputes online reports, Smackdown preview, plans for tag team titles at Wrestlemania

– It was originally reported by WrestleVotes via a Backstage Pass Q&A that Nia Jax was currently off WWE television due to being on the inactive list as she wasn’t clear to compete. Nia Jax herself has now responded to this report and simply replied “false”. Nia would also respond to a fan who claimed he had the same information as the WrestleVotes report. She said “lol where is this info coming from? I love that medical info is being shared with randoms. And No.”

– According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the SmackDown Tag Titles will be on the line in a multi-team showdown at WrestleMania, with the Street Profits set to defend.

– Smackdown preview for tonight:

* CM Punk/Roman Reigns

* Rey Fenix makes his debut

* Naomi vs B-Fab

* Braun Strowman vs Jacob Fatu in a LAST MAN Standing Match SmackDown

