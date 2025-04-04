Naomi vs. Jade Cargill official for WrestleMania
From Smackdown earlier:
• Naomi defeated B-Fab (2:01).
Before the match: Jade Cargill attacks Naomi.
Post-Mach: Naomi calls out Cargill and here she comes and lays out Naomi.
Nick Aldis comes out and makes the match official.
Naomi vs. Jade Cargill is set for WrestleMania 41.
