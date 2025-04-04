Naomi vs. Jade Cargill official for WrestleMania

From Smackdown earlier:

• Naomi defeated B-Fab (2:01).

Before the match: Jade Cargill attacks Naomi.

Post-Mach: Naomi calls out Cargill and here she comes and lays out Naomi.

Nick Aldis comes out and makes the match official.

Naomi vs. Jade Cargill is set for WrestleMania 41.

