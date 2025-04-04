Kevin Owens needs surgery, will miss WrestleMania

Apr 4, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Kevin Owens announces that he’s been dealing with a serious neck injury for the last 4 Months, and he will need immediate surgery.

Owens says he will miss competing at WrestleMania 41, and has no idea when he will return to the ring but for now he will say goodbye to the fans, and thanks them for their support.

