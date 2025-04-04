Kevin Owens needs surgery, will miss WrestleMania
Kevin Owens announces that he’s been dealing with a serious neck injury for the last 4 Months, and he will need immediate surgery.
Owens says he will miss competing at WrestleMania 41, and has no idea when he will return to the ring but for now he will say goodbye to the fans, and thanks them for their support.
Say it ain't so…@FightOwensFight has to back out of #WrestleMania due to a neck injury.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Drtth3KW2B
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2025