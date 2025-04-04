Kevin Owens dealing with an injury, Shayna Baszler vs Konami

– The injury to Kevin Owens is said to be “serious” – the closest sources to Owens haven’t commented, apart from one who indicated it is a “significant” injury

WWE has been wanting to keep the injury “under wraps”, so the exact nature of it still isn’t confirmed

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Shayna Baszler vs Konami announced for Josh Barnett’s BloodSport XIII.

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler vs Stardom wrestler Konami at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII pic.twitter.com/GI1Xa0ITRr — Bobby Batitto (@bobbybatitto0) April 4, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

