Kevin Owens dealing with an injury, Shayna Baszler vs Konami
– The injury to Kevin Owens is said to be “serious” – the closest sources to Owens haven’t commented, apart from one who indicated it is a “significant” injury
WWE has been wanting to keep the injury “under wraps”, so the exact nature of it still isn’t confirmed
(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)
– Shayna Baszler vs Konami announced for Josh Barnett’s BloodSport XIII.
WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler vs Stardom wrestler Konami at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII pic.twitter.com/GI1Xa0ITRr
