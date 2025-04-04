Kevin Owens dealing with an injury, Shayna Baszler vs Konami

Apr 4, 2025 - by staff

– The injury to Kevin Owens is said to be “serious” – the closest sources to Owens haven’t commented, apart from one who indicated it is a “significant” injury

WWE has been wanting to keep the injury “under wraps”, so the exact nature of it still isn’t confirmed

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

Shayna Baszler vs Konami announced for Josh Barnett’s BloodSport XIII.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lash Legend

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal