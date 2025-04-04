Ethan Page makes surprise appearance on TNA Impact

Ethan Page returned to TNA Wrestling on last night’s episode of Impact, his first appearance there since his departure in 2021.

Page interrupted a segment between TNA World champion Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian, inserting himself into the TNA Rebellion pay-per-view main event which will now see Hendry defend his title against Kazarian and Page in a triple threat match.

He is the latest NXT star to “cross the line” in TNA as the partnership between the two promotions continues to blossom.

Page spent four years with the promotion between 2017 and 2021 and was also part of The North tag team with Josh Alexander. Page last appeared at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view in 2021, where his character was “killed” in a cinematic match by his alter ego, The Karate Man.

He eventually went to All Elite Wrestling following his departure from TNA.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

