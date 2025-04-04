Video: Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton go off the script on Smackdown

According WrestleVotes, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton went off script in their segment tonight as they said very little of what was in the script.

The official WWE account has deleted the clip of the ending to the Flair and Stratton segment where Stratton referenced Flair’s divorce and Flair claimed Stratton’s boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser has been in her DMs.

Tiffany Stratton: "Charlotte, ese récord. 0-3 (en referencia a los divorcios)" Charlotte Flair: "¿Es por eso que tengo tantos MDs de Ludwig Kaiser?" #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mBjAiPwCPL — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 5, 2025

