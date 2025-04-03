WrestleMania IX: Become a Spectacle Peacock documentary announced

WWE and Peacock announced a new exclusive documentary titled WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle, which will premiere on Friday, April 11 only on Peacock.

The documentary will take a behind-the-scenes look with never-seen-before footage of WrestleMania IX which took place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

A one-minute trailer shows new interviews with the likes of Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Bruce Prichard, and former WWE exec Basil DeVito.

It was the first time that Las Vegas hosted WrestleMania with a made-up arena in the parking lot of Caesars Palace, with WWE managing to fit nearly 17,000 fans.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

