Video: Charlotte Flair gets emotion talking her divorce from Andrade

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair discussed the situation with Sherri Shepherd for an episode of “Sherri” this week.

“I felt like I was failing at my job. I felt like I was failing at my personal life. And the embarrassment of being divorced again. And then being compared to my father…When I made the decision to file for divorce, the only thing I kept thinking was I just didn’t want anyone to know.” She added that she thought to herself, “Oh, my gosh, I have failed again.” Flair is slated to challenge for the Women’s Title at WrestleMania 41.

Charlotte filed for divorce from Andrade in June 2024. The judge signed off on it in October 2024, as reported by TMZ.

