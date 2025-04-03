Val Venis and Chelsea Green continue their online debate, Lana not expected to return to WWE

Apr 3, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

– Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) is reportedly not expected to return to the company with Rusev. It was noted that only Rusev has signed a deal to return to WWE at this time, and that Lana was not with him when he visited WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, reports FW4Online.

Val Venis and Chelsea Green continue their discussion on X, but it appears to being concluding.

