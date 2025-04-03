Val Venis and Chelsea Green continue their online debate, Lana not expected to return to WWE

– Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) is reportedly not expected to return to the company with Rusev. It was noted that only Rusev has signed a deal to return to WWE at this time, and that Lana was not with him when he visited WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, reports FW4Online.

– Val Venis and Chelsea Green continue their discussion on X, but it appears to being concluding.

Val, I've been holding back from responding with the same level of hostility you've shown, but since you keep tagging me, I'll say this and I won’t be responding again:

I’m Canadian—I can’t even vote. So when I speak about human rights, I’m not talking about politics; I’m talking… — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 2, 2025

Thank God she can't vote in America. I'll pray for Canada https://t.co/mOjI8VAuai — Val Venis™ (The Big Valbowski™) (@ValVenisEnt) April 2, 2025

There is no sense in attempting to discuss the issue with her. it stands to reason that when someone "confidently" makes a statement like, "So when I speak about human rights, I’m not talking about politics," it represents a total lack of awareness of the intrinsic link… — Val Venis™ (The Big Valbowski™) (@ValVenisEnt) April 3, 2025

