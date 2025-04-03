Two additional AEW Dynasty matches announced
Tony Khan has officially confirmed two new matches for AEW Dynasty:
– Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe in an Owen Hart Foundation tournament quarter-final
– ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bandido in a title vs mask match
For a Mexican luchador the mask it’s the most important thing in our entire career!
This sunday you won’t fight against a person you will fight against the whole country!!
I ACCEPTED IT https://t.co/3udYqS7Eqh
— Bandido (@bandidowrestler) April 4, 2025
Previously announced:
-AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne
-AEW International Championship – Three-Way Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet
-AEW TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole
-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Learning Tree
-AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR
-Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – First Round Match: Kevin Knight vs. Will Ospreay
-Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – First Round Match: Julia Hart vs. Mercedes Mone