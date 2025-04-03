TrillerTV Partners with All Caribbean Wrestling, led by Mark Henry and the date for WWE Evolution II

– WWE Evolution II will take place on Saturday July 5th, as an announcement is expected on Monday, according to WrestleVotes.

The original Evolution PLE, which was held back in October 2018 was considered a huge success among both fans and talent and there has been a strong demand for it to make it’s return for several years now.

– Filed to GERWECK.NET:

TrillerTV, the leading digital streaming platform for live sports and entertainment, is proud to announce a content partnership with All Caribbean Wrestling (ACW), a dynamic and fast-rising professional wrestling league showcasing the best talent from the Caribbean and beyond. This partnership marks another milestone in TrillerTV’s commitment to expanding its premium sports and entertainment offerings.

A New Era of Wrestling Entertainment

Starting April 5th, 2025, ACW’s flagship weekly show, “Saturday Night VIBE”, will air on TrillerTV+ every Saturday at 6 PM ET, bringing fans high-octane wrestling action, vibrant Caribbean culture, and unforgettable storylines.

Led by Mark Henry, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, World’s Strongest Man, and current host of Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM, ACW is set to redefine wrestling entertainment with a mix of established legends, rising stars, and homegrown Caribbean talent.

TrillerTV Partners with All Caribbean Wrestling, Led by WWE Legend Mark Henry TrillerTV partners with All Caribbean Wrestling (ACW)! Bringing you the best Caribbean wrestling action! ️ Get ready for dynamic matches & rising stars! Learn more https://t.co/GV27QVvsAs pic.twitter.com/M5G4mPweHW — TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) April 3, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

