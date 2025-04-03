Tony Khan asked about the possibility of Sting inducting Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame

Tony Khan addressed the possibility of Sting inducting Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame, stating that he hasn’t spoken to Sting about it yet. “I’m not sure. I’m very focused on AEW Dynasty,” Khan admitted.

He shared that his last conversation with Sting happened just before AEW Revolution, where they reminisced about past moments. “I talked to Sting recently before AEW Revolution, looking back on some great memories. We caught up on the phone right around the pay-per-view, and that was the last time we had spoken.”

Khan emphasized that he hasn’t heard from Sting regarding the potential induction. “Haven’t heard from him about that. Certainly, he’s doing very well, and that relationship and friendship means so much to me, and we’re all very grateful for Sting.”

While expressing appreciation for Sting, Khan reiterated that the topic had never come up in their discussions. “The last time I talked to Sting, that didn’t come up. Would have to talk to him about that.”

Source: AEW Dynasty Media Call

