Steph De Lander stripped of the Digital Media Title
On TNA Impact Santino Marella makes his Ground Breaking Announcement.
Santino declares that Steph De Lander is stripped of the Digital Media Title, and the Title will no longer be used.
A new Championship called the TNA International Title will replace it, and a Tournament will be held to crown the first Champion.
TNA is introducing a NEW International Championship at Unbreakable on April 17th.
All tournament matches will be 3-Way Matches paying tribute to AJ vs Joe vs Daniels from Unbreakable ’05.
