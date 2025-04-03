Samoa Joe on why he signed with AEW, “Speedball” Mike Bailey puts over Ricochet, today’s birthdays

– Samoa Joe (via Chris Van Vliet) on why he signed with AEW, also says there was a little bit of interest from WWE:

“I think the biggest thing was at first, when I left WWE, I just signed my deal with Twisted Metal, there was initially a little bit of interest again from WWE and maybe redoing it, but at that point, I had started talking with AEW.

So speaking with Tony (Khan) and understanding kind of what he was looking to do at the time, and really being able to work out with my filming schedule, it just was a really nice fit.”

– “Speedball” Mike Bailey (via WrestleZone) says Ricochet is one of the best promos in AEW:

“He’s done a really, really good job, talking about his character work, right?

The new persona he developed and how that really helped him stand out as a wrestler. I think he is right now one of the best promos in AEW, and one of the promos I can’t wait to hear from him is how unfair it was that he lost to Speedball Mike Bailey because I kick too hard.”

– Happy Birthday to Lance Storm, Tiger Jeet Singh, Tasha Steelz & Nick Khan today

