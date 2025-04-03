Samoa Joe hints at a possible retirement, Cody’s sister downplays AEW critics as “flat-earthers”

– Samoa Joe (via “Insight” with Chris Van Vliet) has hinted at possible retirement following the end of his current deal with All Elite Wrestling:

“I mean, yeah, I do think about retirement a lot.

It’s probably coming sooner than later, which is fine.

I’ll do this for a little longer and then, I think the end is probably sooner than any new contract being signed.”

– Teil Rhodes (Cody’s sister) compared fans who downplay Cody Rhodes’ role in AEW’s creation to conspiracy theorists, calling them “flat-earthers” or people who believe birds aren’t real.

these people are like flat-earthers or the people that think birds aren’t real. https://t.co/9u2kcxEzcE — Teil Rhodes (@TeilMargaret) April 2, 2025

