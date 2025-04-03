Notes on Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and Mark Davis

– Darby Allin is set to climb Mount Everest on April 15, reports Denise Salcedo.

– AEW’s Mark Davis recently suffered an injury, and will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time.

People in the company are devastated, as they know how hard he worked to get back from his first injury.

(Source: Fightful Select)

– Tony Khan comments on Jon Moxley being dropped onto a board covered in real steel spikes

During the AEW Dynasty press call, Khan said Moxley vs. Adam Copeland was a great match and a big success for the company. He noted that the clip has been watched millions of times across multiple platforms and referred to it as a “hardcore wrestling moment

He continued by emphasizing that it was a risk both Moxley and Copeland took, but ultimately, “it really paid off.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

