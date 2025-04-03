Notes on AEW/Max viewership numbers, Orange Cassidy, and an injury update on Jay White

– During the AEW Dynasty media call, Tony Khan confirmed that while AEW/Max viewership numbers are kept close to the vest.

This would mean AEW Dynamite viewership is currently averaging 1 Million – 1.2 Million weekly viewers across TBS and Max.

– Orange Cassidy sustained an injury recently, suspected to be a torn pectoral, Fightful has exclusively learned.

– ‘Switchblade’ Jay White’s injury is a broken hand that will require surgery to fix, but it is not expected that he will miss that that much time away from AEW.

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

