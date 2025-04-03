Notes on AEW/Max viewership numbers, Orange Cassidy, and an injury update on Jay White

Apr 3, 2025 - by staff

– During the AEW Dynasty media call, Tony Khan confirmed that while AEW/Max viewership numbers are kept close to the vest.

This would mean AEW Dynamite viewership is currently averaging 1 Million – 1.2 Million weekly viewers across TBS and Max.

Orange Cassidy sustained an injury recently, suspected to be a torn pectoral, Fightful has exclusively learned.

‘Switchblade’ Jay White’s injury is a broken hand that will require surgery to fix, but it is not expected that he will miss that that much time away from AEW.

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Iyo Sky

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal