Nia Jax update

Nia Jax has not been in a match since the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1st. In regards to Nia’s absence, WrestleVotes stated the following during Sportskeeda.com’s Backstage Pass Q&A…

“Nia Jax has been… I want to phrase this properly. Not cleared. That’s the best way I can put it. She was due to be cleared I believe two weeks ago. Don’t know if that’s happened. Obviously, she hasn’t been on TV. Don’t know if it was due to an injury or what not. I do know internally that she’s not been cleared for action, which is why she hasn’t been on TV.”

“I don’t know what caused her to be on the inactive list. Don’t want to speculate. Hate to do that so I just know she’s been inactive with the anticaption of coming back I believe it was back on March 22nd….I don’t know why she’s not been cleared.”

(Quotes: WrestlingNews.co)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

