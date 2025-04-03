Matches announced for Saturday’s AEW Collision, Britt Baker to appear at WrestleCon
Announced for this Saturday’s Collision
-Athena and Julia Hart vs. Harley Cameron and Mercedes Mone
-Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Tomohiro Ishii
-The Cru vs. Top Flight
-Cash Wheeler vs. PAC
-Dralistico vs. Mike Bailey
– Britt Baker booked for WrestleCon:
The Doctor is IN! Welcome back Britt Baker D.M.D. She is available for pro photos now. No table preorders, but pricing is $50/50/$80 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. pic.twitter.com/HUFrPYe6n0
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) April 2, 2025