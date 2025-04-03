Matches announced for Saturday’s AEW Collision, Britt Baker to appear at WrestleCon

Apr 3, 2025 - by Michael Riba

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision

-Athena and Julia Hart vs. Harley Cameron and Mercedes Mone

-Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Tomohiro Ishii

-The Cru vs. Top Flight

-Cash Wheeler vs. PAC

-Dralistico vs. Mike Bailey

– Britt Baker booked for WrestleCon:

