Kelly Kelly wants a match with Charlotte Flair, Lilian Garcia says WWE is her family

– During a recent interview with Fastbreak’s Byron Scott, former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly revealed that she would like to return to WWE so she can have a match with Charlotte Flair.

She said: “I do. I really try to be in the know of what’s going on because I’m still around and comeback here and there. I really love Charlotte Flair. She is amazing. She kind of fell into it. She blew up and is so amazing and great. One day. We’re going to have our match.”

— Lilian Garcia (via Insight) says WWE is her family and her home and she’s so grateful to still be a part of the company.

Garcia revealed that she recently stepped down into a part-time role and will be announcing at SNME and other special events going forward

“Returning home to WWE has been amazing. The fans have been incredible, and just the love from that to the people I’m working with, to the new talent that’s there, the girls in the locker room…absolutely incredible.

The fact that they said, “Look, we really want to work this out to keep you in some capacity here”, that’s music to my ears and to my heart!

I don’t have my parents anymore, I didn’t have kids, and I’m not in a relationship…so WWE is my family.”

