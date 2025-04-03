Joe Hendry injured, scheduled to defend the TNA title on April 27th

Apr 3, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

TNA Wrestling has announced that World Champion Joe Hendry suffered a “grade 3 severe sprain to his rotator cuff.” The injury occurred during a brawl where he was grabbed by Elijah on the 4/3 episode of IMPACT!

Also announced:

Hendry will defend the TNA World Championship Championship against Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Paige at TNA “Rebellion” on April 27 in Los Angeles.

