Joe Hendry injured, scheduled to defend the TNA title on April 27th

TNA Wrestling has announced that World Champion Joe Hendry suffered a “grade 3 severe sprain to his rotator cuff.” The injury occurred during a brawl where he was grabbed by Elijah on the 4/3 episode of IMPACT!

.@JoeHendry suffered a shoulder injury during the chaotic brawl moments ago. Updates will be provided as soon as they’re available. Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/nP3d7hNLZ5 pic.twitter.com/pALL5xHfKM — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 4, 2025

Also announced:

Hendry will defend the TNA World Championship Championship against Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Paige at TNA “Rebellion” on April 27 in Los Angeles.

BREAKING: @joehendry will defend the TNA World Championship against @FrankieKazarian and #WWENXT's @OfficialEGO On Sunday, April 27, at #TNARebellion LIVE on pay-per-view from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California! Be there LIVE: https://t.co/QUrxesoV1m pic.twitter.com/TUp18Mdmvq — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 4, 2025

