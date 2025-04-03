Jay White and Skye Blue updates, AEW All In Texas week, NXT viewership
– The Dallas Morning News reports that All Elite Wrestling will host AEW All In Texas Week this July, with events including Dynamite, Collision, Ring Of Honor: Death Before Dishonor, and Starrcast.
– Fightful reports that Jay White is set to undergo surgery and will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time.
– Kyle Fletcher says Skye Blue will return from injury sooner than we think:
“She’ll be coming sooner than we think.
You have no idea. She is like when something is cooped up for too long and ready to bust out. That’s her right now.”
– Tuesday night’s NXT averaged 650,000; 0.15 P18-49 rating