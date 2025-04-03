Date for WWE Night of Champions, Khan asked if Collision could switch nights, Cornette on Trump, more

Apr 3, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Miro has been confirmed for appearances for Rikishi and Reno J Anoa’i’s KnokXPro during WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas.

– WWE Night Of Champions is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia on June 28, according to Wrestlevotes. This will be the only WWE PLE in Saudi Arabia in 2025

– On the possibly of AEW Collision moving to another night (from today’s media conference call)

Regarding AEW Collision potentially moving when the NBA/WBD contract expires, Tony Khan says he enjoys Saturday nights but is open to doing whatever his partners are looking to do.

Jim Cornette on Donald Trump:

