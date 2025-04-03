Cena advertised for upcoming Smackdown, Sabre vs. Gresham, Mone announced for NJPW Resurgence
– Friday May, 9 at New Japan Resurgence, Mercedes Mone will defend the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship against either Mina Shirakawa or AZM.
– WWE is now advertising John Cena for the June 6 episode of SmackDown. He is currently scheduled for 9 appearances after WrestleMania 41.
– Zack Sabre Jr vs. Jonathan Gresham is confirmed for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII.
