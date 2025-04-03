Brackets for the 2025 men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament

Apr 3, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

The brackets for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup tournaments were revealed last night on Dynamite.

In the men’s tournament, it’s Will Ospreay vs Kevin Knight and Brody King vs Konosuke Takeshita in the left bracket, and Mark Briscoe vs Kyle Fletcher, and “Hangman” Adam Page vs wild card in the right bracket.

The women’s tournament has Jamie Hayter vs Billie Starkz and Thunder Rosa vs Kris Statlander in the left bracket, and Mercedes Mone vs Julia Hart, and Athena vs Harley Cameron in the right bracket.

The tournament finals will take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25 with the winners of the two tournaments receiving an AEW title match at All In: Texas.

