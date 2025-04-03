Asuka praises Stephanie Vaquer, Tony Khan to incorporate more hardcore elements, no KOTR, more

Apr 3, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Tony Khan states that AEW will continue to incorporate more violent and or hardcore elements into their programming as he’s aware that fans love it.

(source: AEW Dynasty Media Scrum)

Asuka praises NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer and says she’s going to be a huge star in WWE.

– WrestleVotes reports that WWE will not be holding a King and Queen of the Ring Tournament in 2025

Rey Fenix is expected to feud with Andrade following his WWE debut on SmackDown this Friday, according to F4WOnline. It was noted that the two are familiar working with each other and the feeling internally is it’s a good feud to get Fenix started in the company.

