4/3/25 TNA Impact Recap
TNA iMPACT! Results – April 3, 2025
• Frankie Kazarian defeats Elijah
After the match, Joe Hendry had enough of Kazarian and they brawled but his shoulder is injured
• The System take out Cody Deaner
• Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson defeats Spitfire
• The Hardys defeat Cool Hands
• Santino Marella has taken back the TNA Digital Media Championship. A tournament will happen and the winner will be the first TNA International Champion
• Matt Cardona, Vikingo & Leon Slater have been added to the Ultimate X Match at Rebellion
• Tessa Blanched, Jacy Jayne & Jazymn Nyx defeat Masha Slamovich, Li Ying Lei & Xia Brookside
• Kazarian officially calls his shot at Rebellion
Ethan Page confronts Frankie Kazarian and tells him that he will be challenging for the TNA World Championship at Rebellion and stands tall
• Joe Hendry vs Frankie Kazarian vs Ethan Page for the TNA World Championship has been announced for Rebellion