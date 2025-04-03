4/3/25 TNA Impact Recap

TNA iMPACT! Results – April 3, 2025

• Frankie Kazarian defeats Elijah

After the match, Joe Hendry had enough of Kazarian and they brawled but his shoulder is injured

• The System take out Cody Deaner

• Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson defeats Spitfire

• The Hardys defeat Cool Hands

• Santino Marella has taken back the TNA Digital Media Championship. A tournament will happen and the winner will be the first TNA International Champion

• Matt Cardona, Vikingo & Leon Slater have been added to the Ultimate X Match at Rebellion

• Tessa Blanched, Jacy Jayne & Jazymn Nyx defeat Masha Slamovich, Li Ying Lei & Xia Brookside

• Kazarian officially calls his shot at Rebellion

Ethan Page confronts Frankie Kazarian and tells him that he will be challenging for the TNA World Championship at Rebellion and stands tall

• Joe Hendry vs Frankie Kazarian vs Ethan Page for the TNA World Championship has been announced for Rebellion

