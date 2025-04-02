WWE now available on Netflix in India

Starting this week, WWE is getting an additional exposure of 12 million subscribers on Netflix as subscribers in India now also have access to the WWE library.

With the TV deal expired, Netflix has taken over the WWE rights in the country, a country which represents one of the largest WWE fan-base in the world.

Just like almost the rest of the world, excluding the United States and some other countries, Netflix India will air Raw, NXT, Smackdown, and all the premium live events live, as well as select number of shows from the vault.

Outside the U.S., the India TV deal was the company’s second largest in terms of revenue but that is now all gone with the arrival of Netflix, which has the international rights for WWE programming. Netflix will continue to add WWE coverage to its service as more TV deals around the world expire.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

