WWE ID tournament details announced

WWE has announced how the first-ever WWE ID men’s and women’s champions will be crowned.

The men’s tournament will see a double elimination opening round and when a competitor loses two matches, they are eliminated. The opening round will continue across various independent wrestling promotions until there are four remaining. The final four will then compete in a single elimination format to determine the first champion.

The women’s tournament, which will have less participants, will be determined in a round robin format, which will take place in various independent wrestling promotions. The one with most points will be crowned champion.

The WWE ID Tournament will begin during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas. The first event will take place on Wednesday, April 16 at 4PM in an event promoted by GCW at The Palms. It continues on Friday, April 18 at 8:30PM at the FSW Arena promoted by Future Stars of Wrestling. Both nights will air on Triller TV.

