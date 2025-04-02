Video: Steve Austin on his WWE Hall of Fame match with Bret Hart

What does “Stone Cold” Steve Austin think of his WWE Hall Of Fame “immortal Moment” induction for his WrestleMania 13 match against Bret “The Hitman” Hart coming up during WrestleMania 41 Weekend?

Let’s find out!

“The Texas Rattlesnake” spoke about being the first-ever match to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame later this month while taking part in an American Icon Autographs appearance.

When asked if the induction means everything to him, “The Bionic Redneck” said “yes and no,” while going on to explain his mindset.

“Yes and no,” he began. “I mean, it was a hell of a match and we knew it at the time, I think it was good that it was in Chicago because Chicago is kind of a stronghold for me but it would’ve worked anywhere with the fact that it happened with Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart.”

Austin continued, “There’s a couple behind-the-scenes stories that I don’t want to talk about but it was a hell of a match and it’s cool for people to still remember it damn near 30 years later. Yeah, it means something to me because if it wasn’t for the fans, I wouldn’t be sitting here. So, the fact that match is relevant and it’s going into 2025 Hall Of Fame for matches and it’s the first match to be inducted, cool.”

From there, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about other matches from his career that he thinks might be worthy of a similar honor in the future.

“Man, I had a hell of a barn burner with [Ricky] Steamboat, 30 minute broadway at the LA Forum 100 years ago but there was nobody filming it. It was a house show, but god damn it was a good match.”

He would also reference the iconic Rock vs. Austin showdown from WrestleMania X-7, as well as some in-ring encounters with the late, great Owen Hart.

“I always liked Rock and Austin at [WrestleMania] 17 in Houston at the Astrodome because we were cooking and that’s one of the best WrestleMania’s of all time,” he said. “Everybody got off that night and everybody had a great match. So when you have to follow everything, main event, of course you’re the biggest reason that the people are there. But it’s everybody together and everybody gets off and you get off to have the best match you can, that was special. I always enjoyed that match with Owen Hart before I got dropped on my head. That was a bad accident but we were having a damn good match up until that point. There’s a bunch of other ones, there’s some ones where we completely sh*t the bed.”

