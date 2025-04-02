Updated AEW Dynasty PPV card

Updated card for this Sunday’s Dynasty pay-per-view event…

-AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

-AEW International Championship – Three-Way Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Learning Tree

-AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR

-ROH World Championship – Title vs. Mask Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

-Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – First Round Match: Kevin Knight vs. Will Ospreay

-Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – First Round Match: Julia Hart vs. Mercedes Mone

