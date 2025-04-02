The possibility of Becky Lynch returning at Wrestlemania, Stephanie Vaquer on training MMA (video)

– Stephanie Vaquer on Training MMA and Preferring Cats over Dogs

– While speaking on the post-Raw show, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about the possibility of Becky Lynch making a return at WrestleMania or on the Raw after WrestleMania and whether she would go after Liv Morgan for revenge, or follow a different storyline.

Sapp revealed that he had not heard anything definitive and did not expect Lynch to be on the WrestleMania card. He mentioned that ideas had been pitched to her at WrestleMania 41, but was unsure of what ultimately happened.

