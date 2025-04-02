Rusev returning to WWE, Chelsea Green responds back to Val Venis, Vaquer on being a DX fan (video)

– Chelsea Green responds to Val Venis:

Val, I've been holding back from responding with the same level of hostility you've shown, but since you keep tagging me, I'll say this and I won’t be responding again:

I’m Canadian—I can’t even vote. So when I speak about human rights, I’m not talking about politics; I’m talking… — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 2, 2025

– Rusev has returned to the WWE. PWInsider reported this afternoon that he signed a deal with the company.

– Stephanie Vaquer Talks the Royal Rumble and Being a D-X Fan

