Rusev returning to WWE, Chelsea Green responds back to Val Venis, Vaquer on being a DX fan (video)

Apr 2, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Chelsea Green responds to Val Venis:

Rusev has returned to the WWE. PWInsider reported this afternoon that he signed a deal with the company.

Stephanie Vaquer Talks the Royal Rumble and Being a D-X Fan

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

One Response

  1. ProDarin says:
    April 2, 2025 at 3:10 pm

    Sounds like we’ll be celebrating Rusev Day in the WWE in the near future! LOL!

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Teal Piper

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal