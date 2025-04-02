Opponent named for Karrion Kross at Bloodsport, R-Truth falls for an April Fool’s day hashtag

– R-Truth initially believed this post was real but, after rereading and noticing the April Fools’ hashtag, realized he had been tricked.

– Karrion Kross has an opponent for Bloodsport XIII:

A killer and a God of War – Two titans, set for all out WAR. The walls will crack and crumble, the ground will shake, and lights will flicker from every impact. Let's hope the Palms can stay standing after these two collide. Karrion Kross vs J.R. Kratos at Josh Barnett's:… pic.twitter.com/XVl49v9KsU — (@JoshLBarnett) April 2, 2025

